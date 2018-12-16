0 Man proposes to dog-lover girlfriend with 16 pups

LOS ANGELES - A man took his girlfriend’s love of dogs to new heights when he proposed to her after a hike in Los Angeles.

CBS News reported that Maurice Goldstein dated Laura Stampler for more than four years. Goldstein invited Stampler out for a hike in Runyon Canyon while in town for Thanksgiving.

As they continued to hike, Stampler noticed rose petals on the trail.

“I saw the rose petals and I see a group of figures and it's just like, all of a sudden ... you know,” Stampler said. “And I just started hyperventilating and crying.”

>> Read more trending news

After an a capella group sang some of Stampler’s favorite Disney songs, Goldstein got on one knee and proposed. Stampler said yes.

"When we were kissing, all of a sudden all of these dogs were unleashed and started running towards me," Stampler said.

“It’s literally my dream to just be in a field of dogs, so this was my dream times a thousand,” she told Insider. “I, again, completely lost it.”

TRENDING NOW:

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

The New York-based couple are dog lovers, so Goldstein contacted his family’s dog walker, Tony Vercillo, to help out.

Vercillo walks the Goldsteins’ family dog, a German shepherd named Scout. Scout and his other running mates -- 16 total -- joined in to help with the proposal.

Some ~personal news~ I got engaged last week and it was the best, because love is great but also because there were SIXTEEN VERY GOOD DOGS (bc unleashing dogs > releasing doves). pic.twitter.com/ZqP4w1uiek — Laura Stampler (@laurastampler) December 3, 2018

Stampler was so excited to see the pups that she initially forgot to put on her engagement ring.

“I personally don't know how you can top puppies,” Stampler told CBS News. “For me, personally, this was beyond perfect -- just having someone who knows you well enough to make you happy.”

The entire proposal was captured by Stampler’s best friend, photographer Rebecca Yale. Another friend recorded the proposal on video.

“It was all incredibly meaningful,” Stampler told Elite Daily of the proposal. “And we then celebrated with both of our families at a restaurant after.”

The timing was near-perfect: after they got engaged, the couple was approved to foster dogs through Muddy Paws Rescue in New York. They hope to get married in fall 2019 or spring 2020.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.