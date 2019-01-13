Man sentenced to 48 years in shooting death of 1-year-old girl

SEATTLE - A Washington state man convicted in a Kent toddler’s killing could be behind bars until he’s in his 70s.
On Friday, a judge sentenced DeMartrae Kime to more than 48 years in prison.
Kime was charged with the April 2015 murder of Malijha Grant, who was sitting in her car seat when she was shot in the head.
Investigators called the little girl’s murder a gang-related revenge killing.
Murder charges filed against Marty Kime in death of Kent baby, Malijha Grant https://t.co/UPQ47WH4jr @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/WznEksfZQH— AMY CLANCY (@ClancyKIRO7) December 21, 2015
“Malijah was murdered, killed, shot in the head in broad daylight while heading home to her safe place,” said Lisa Lynch, Malijha’s mother.
Police said Kime was targeting Malijha’s father, but killed Malijha instead.
Despite being found guilty of murder, Kime maintains his innocence.
“The hardest thing for me to do is come in here and apologize for something I didn’t do,” said Kime. “I did not kill your daughter, nor was I a participant in killing your daughter.”
Lynch said she’ll never get to celebrate Malijha’s milestones and she’ll never forgive her child’s killer.
“I hate you and I hope you suffer,” she said. “I hope you wake up and see her beautiful smile haunting you."
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman banned from Walmart after riding cart while drinking wine from Pringles can, police say
- Family describes cruise that returned after hundreds of passengers sickened
- Former Steeler speaks out about Antonio Brown-Ben Roethlisberger controversy
- VIDEO: Man accuses Greyhound driver of racial profiling
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}