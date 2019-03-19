ROSCOE, Ill. - An Illinois woman who was allegedly abducted and raped escaped when she dragged the workout bench she was handcuffed to out of a Roscoe residence, the Rockford Register Star reported.
The woman, 34, was naked, bleeding and handcuffed to the bench when she was found by a neighbor Wednesday, the newspaper reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Trial starts for Michael Rosfeld, officer charged in shooting of Antwon Rose
- Woman sues Olive Garden, claims stuffed mushrooms burned her throat
- Reality star Mama June arrested in Alabama on drug charges
- VIDEO: Proposal would create gun registry across Pennsylvania
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
According to a criminal complaint filed in Winnebago County that was obtained by the newspaper, the woman returned to her home Wednesday after taking her children to school. She said when she entered her home, Matthew Harkey, 43, “was there trying to hide,” the Register Star reported.
According to the complaint, Harkey moved the woman to another home and held the woman unlawfully in the basement. The complaint alleges Harkey entered the basement with intent to commit sexual assault and theft, WIFR reported.
Harkey faces charges of home invasion, aggravated criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint and residential burglary, the Register Star reported. He was arrested early Thursday in Piatt County after he led police on a chase and crashed his Nissan Rogue, WIFR reported.
Police said the home where the rape and assault allegedly took place belongs to a member of Harkey’s family, the Register Star reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}