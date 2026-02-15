Recovery ongoing after water main break damages Elrama fire department’s trucks, gear

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Recovery efforts are ongoing after a water main break damaged multiple trucks and sets of gear belonging to the Elrama Volunteer Fire Company.

The break earlier this month reportedly ruined 26 sets of firefighting gear. Three fire trucks also had to be evaluated and repaired.

In a social media post Friday, the department said recovery progress has been “gradual.”

The fire rescue truck has been restored and brought back into service after suffering “significant water and sludge exposure, with water reaching the exhaust system and initial smoke issues upon startup,” officials say. The truck is less than a year old.

The fire engine is still in the shop, as floodwater apparently damaged electrical components and severed power to the engine. Officials say another department is loaning them an engine in the meantime.

However, the squad truck has been deemed a total loss due to its lower profile and greater water exposure, officials say.

The department is working to obtain a temporary squad truck until it can get a replacement. A new squad truck could potentially cost tens of thousands of dollars, officials say.

The fire station itself is being cleaned out, with a damage assessment underway. The department is temporarily operating out of the Union Township Municipal Building.

Firefighters continue to respond to emergency calls with help from mutual aid agencies, officials say.

Anyone who would like to help cover the department’s recovery costs can do so by clicking here.

“We would like to sincerely thank our community for the overwhelming support shown so far,” the department’s post says. “We are incredibly grateful to those who have donated to the recovery fund, purchased shirts through our merchandise store, and contributed items from the wish list created through Collin’s Elves. Your generosity and encouragement mean more to us than words can express."

