0 Memphis man yells racial slurs, points gun, tries to run over children at Family Dollar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested after he yelled racial slurs, pointed a gun and tried to run over children after an argument at Family Dollar in Memphis, Tennessee, Saturday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the victim said he and the suspect, 36-year-old Bradley Watkins, argued inside a Family Dollar earlier that day. During the argument, the suspect said racist remarks.

When the victims left Family Dollar and began to head home, they noticed a Ford Crown Victoria driving near them.

The driver was identified as Watkins. Officers said he continued to yell racial slurs toward the children.

Police told WHBQ Watkins was holding a handgun while he was steering the vehicle and screaming at the victims.

Watkins started driving toward the victims, spinning his tires on the vehicle. According to police, that’s when the victims ran home in different directions.

After splitting up, Watkins continued to pursue the children.

The victim told police they heard him say, “(N-word), I’ll kill you.”

Another victim said Watkins pointed a gun at them.

A witness told police Watkins was seen chasing the victims at a high rate of speed, running them off the road.

Once police made contact with Watkins, he told police he was involved in an argument with two juveniles at Family Dollar, but he didn’t provide any additional information.

He also refused consent for MPD to search his home and car.

Watkins has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He’s expected in court Monday.

