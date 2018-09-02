Mom jailed after infant fractured skull from falling off bed, police say

PADUCAH, Ky. - A Kentucky woman was arrested on a charge of criminal child abuse Thursday after police said her infant daughter had a fractured skull from falling off her bed numerous times, WKYT reported.
The Paducah Police Department said the 7-month-old child was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Police said her mother, Victoria P. Martin, 34, claimed the infant rolled off a bed and onto a hardwood floor 10 times beginning in June before she bought a crib, the West Kentucky Star reported.
Police interviewed Martin twice before arresting her on a charge of second degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or younger, WKYT reported.
Martin was booked in the McCracken County Regional Jail and is being held on a $1,500 bond, the television station reported.
