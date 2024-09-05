Mother reveals panicked text messages between her, son during Georgia school shooting

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Texts between a frightened son and his mother give insight into the panicked moments when shots were fired at a Georgia high school.

The shooting at Apalachee High School left four people dead and nine others injured. The suspected shooter, Colt Gray, 14, is in custody.

Mom Erin Clark shared screenshots with our sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta of a conversation between her and her son, Ethan, who was inside Apalachee High School when shots rang out around 10:30 a.m.

“School shooting rn...I’m scared...pls...I’m not joking,” Ethan texted his mom.

Clark told her son she was leaving work and he replied, “I love you.”

Clark told WSB that the shooting was “her worst nightmare.”

