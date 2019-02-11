0 Mr. Oreo, raccoon who modeled for 'Guardians of the Galaxy' character Rocket, dies

A real-life raccoon who modeled the animated raccoon Rocket in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” series has died, according to a Facebook fan page for the Marvel comic book series.

The Wrap reported that the post was shared on the fan page from Quinta Layla, the Portugal farm where Oreo lived with other raccoons and other species.

“Our hearts are broken as we have lost our best friend, our Guardian of our Galaxy Mr Oreo Raccoon,” the Thursday post read. “Oreo passed away in the early hours of this morning after a very short illness. Many thanks to our wonderful vets for their compassion and care.”

According to the page, it was discovered Oreo had a chest infection a couple of days before he died. He was 9 years old.

“Oreo you made so many people’s lives happy,” the post said. “You have been an amazing ambassador for raccoons everywhere. You loved all people of all ages and other animals too and were never phased by anything be it a walk down the red carpet as Rocket Raccoon, a trip to a hospice to visit a sick child or anything else that came your way. You just enjoyed everything and it showed. You instinctively knew when to calm, when to be bouncy and we never worried that you would do the wrong thing because you never did. You were perfect.”

Oreo notably walked the red carpet with “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn in 2014.

