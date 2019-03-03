Nearly $500K in jewelry stolen from rapper Young Dolph's car at Georgia Cracker Barrel

FAIRBURN, Ga. - A rapper was having lunch at an Atlanta-area Cracker Barrel when thieves stole nearly $500,000 in jewelry and cash from his custom car.
According to Fairburn police, Adolph Thornton, of Memphis, known as rapper Young Dolph, was at the Cracker Barrel on Senoia Road in Fairburn, Georgia, just before noon Wednesday when it happened, WSB-TV reported.
Police say Thornton was dining with another man when employees told him that someone had broken into his car.
Thornton told police that the driver’s side window of his camouflaged 2018 Mercedes-Benz G63 was damaged and that the following items were stolen:
- Diamond chain valued at approximately $27,000.
- Another chain valued at approximately $57,000.
- Richard Mille watch valued at approximately $230,000.
- Patek Philippe watch valued at approximately $85,000.
- Cartier sunglasses valued at $24,000.
- Cartier sunglasses valued at $700.
- Glock firearm.
- Pirelli backpack valued at approximately $300.
- Apple MacBook valued at $3,000.
- Apple iPad valued at $500.
- Apple AirPods valued at $200.
Thornton said it would cost about $700 to replace his window.
Police are searching for the thieves. They said that surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows the theft.
Young Dolph posted on Instagram this week that he would be giving away one of his other customized camoflauged cars to a fan who makes the best video for a contest involving his music.
The Memphis-born rapper has worked with Atlanta artists, including Migos, Gucci Mane and Lil Yachty.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}