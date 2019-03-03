NYC woman wins $5,000 a week ‘forever' in Publishers Clearing House contest

NEW YORK - You’ve seen the commercials of winners reacting to large checks from Publishers Clearing House.
A New York City woman joined the club Thursday as she was surprised at work when sweepstakes representatives showed up at her workplace, WPIX reported.
Crystal Crawford, of Queens, was surprised with a prize of $5,000 a week “forever,” the television station reported.
According to the Publishers Clearing House blog, Feb. 28 was the day the company awarded its $5,000.00 A Week “Forever” SuperPrize. The winner receives $5,000 a week for life, and after that, a person the winner designates will receive $5,000 a week for the rest of their life, according to the blog.
"I didn't think it was real," Crawford told WPIX.
Crawford said she has been entering the sweepstakes for years and calls winning “a dream,” the television station reported.
Crawford said she would put her first check to good use.
“I’m going to get some teeth,” she told WPIX.
Crawford said she also plans to send her son to college, the television station reported.
