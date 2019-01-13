0 Ohio factory worker dies after being crushed by conveyor belt, Bath & Body Works boxes

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a death at a Reynoldsburg, Ohio, factory.

WCMH reported that OSHA spokesperson Larry Johnson said an employee died after getting caught between a conveyor belt and boxes at an L Brands facility Friday afternoon. L Brands is a fashion retailer with brands that include Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret.

An incident report from the City of Reynoldsburg Division of Police said the employee, identified as 56-year-old Harvey Beavers, got pinned between boxes holding Bath & Body Works products and the conveyor belt. Beavers and a co-worker were loading boxes of products onto a truck by using an expandable conveyor, according to the OSHA incident report.

Beavers became pinned, facing a wall of boxes with the conveyor belt pressing into his lower back and against the boxes. He was stuck for about 10 minutes before he was freed, according to WCMH.

Beavers was unable to access emergency controls to the machinery because they were at his back. Rescuers had to unload and move the wall of boxes before they could get to him, according to the OSHA report.

CPR was administered and he was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

WBNS reported that L Brands issued the following statement on Beavers:

“We are deeply saddened by the death of our colleague, Harvey. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this very difficult time. “Our top priority is associate safety, and we are cooperating fully with OSHA as they work to determine the cause of his death.”

