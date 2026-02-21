Peters Township students shocked at arrest of senior accused of extorting at least 21 minors

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The news that a Peter Township senior had been arrested and accused of running a major extortion network shocked and scared students.

“They came in my car and was like, ‘Did you hear about the news?’ And I’m like, ‘What?’ and they said, ‘Zach Meyers got arrested.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s crazy,” one student said.

Word of Peters Township student Zachariah Meyer’s arrest on Friday spread across the high school today, as students found out that their senior class president is now in jail.

Meyers came out of his hearing wearing handcuffs, with officers surrounding him.

“He was always so nice. Like just a very fun person to be around. I felt comfortable around him; he was always smiling. I would never expect something like this,” another student said.

Students tell Channel 11 that Meyers is known for his outgoing and friendly personality.

“It makes me scared, like if someone as nice as that is hiding something like that, then what else could other people be hiding?”

Parents told Channel 11 off-camera that they had no idea about the investigation into Meyers until we told them this afternoon.

Students only heard about what allegedly happened inside their school after they spoke with us.

According to investigators, Meyers coerced one of his victims into secretly recording boys undressing in a locker room.

“I feel safe in school but just knowing he was amongst us it honestly makes me quite scared,” a student said.

