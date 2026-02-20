Thousands without power amid high winds in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 Meteorologist Adis Juklo just reported a wind gust of 54 mph in Pittsburgh.

At the same time, thousands of households are without electricity in our area.

As of 3:20 p.m., Duquesne Light Co. reports more than 13,500 customers without power. More than 1,700 of those are in the 15214 area code alone.

Also, FirstEnergy reports just over 4,700 customers without power.

Here are those numbers by county:

Allegheny County - 1,676

Armstrong County - 402

Beaver County - 37

Butler County - 1,047

Greene County - 633

Lawrence County - 94

Mercer County - 318

Washington County - 426

Westmoreland County - 543

