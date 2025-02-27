Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife and dog found dead in their New Mexico home

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, his wife and their dog were found dead in their New Mexico home, authorities said Thursday.

Foul play was not suspected, but authorities did not release circumstances of their deaths and said an investigation was ongoing.

Hackman, 95, was found dead with his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog when deputies performed a welfare check at the home around 1:45 p.m., Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Denise Avila said.

The gruff-but-beloved Hackman was among the finest actors of his generation, appearing as both villains, heroes and antiheroes in dozens of dramas, comedies and action films from the 1960s until his retirement in the early 2000s.

He was a five-time Oscar nominee who won for “The French Connection” and “Unforgiven” 21 years apart. His death comes just four days before this year’s ceremony.

The couple’s home is in a gated community just outside New Mexico’s capital city. Hackman moved to the area in the 1980s, where he was often seen around town and served as a board member of the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in the 1990s, according to the local paper, The New Mexican.

Aside from appearances at awards shows, he was rarely seen in the Hollywood social circuit and retired about 20 years ago. His was the rare Hollywood retirement that actually lasted.

In his later years, he wrote novels from the hilltop ranch that provided a view of the Rocky Mountains.

An email sent to his publicist was not immediately returned early Thursday.

0 of 19 Gene Hackman FILE - Actor Gene Hackman with wife Betsy Arakawa in June 1993. (AP Photo, File) (Uncredited/AP) Gene Hackman FILE - Actor Gene Hackman, winner of Best Supporting Actor at academy awards in March 1993. Hackman will turn 80 years on Jan. 30, 2010. (AP Photo, File) (Uncredited/AP) Gene Hackman FILE - Actor Gene Hackman waves as he starts out for a practice run in his Toyota Celica, Feb. 5, 1983 at the Daytona International Speedway in preparation for the Daytona 24 Hour Endurac Race. This race marks the start of Hickman?s career as a professional driver. (AP Photo/Bob Self, File) (Bob Self/AP) Gene Hackman FILE - This Jan. 19, 2003 file photo shows actor Gene Hackman at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file) (MARK J. TERRILL/AP) Gene Hackman FILE - Actor Gene Hackman gives fictional Hickory High basketball players instructions during filming of the final game of the movie "Hoosiers" at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler University campus, Friday, Dec. 6, 1985 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Strickland, File) (Tom Strickland/AP) Gene Hackman FILE - Gene Hackman holds his Cecil B. DeMille award at the 60th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) (REED SAXON/AP) Gene Hackman FILE - In this 1993 file photo, actor Gene Hackman is seen. (AP Photo/File) (Uncredited/AP) Gene Hackman FILE - Actor Gene Hackman discusses the effect of an Academy Award nomination on his career, March 24, 1972. (AP Photo/George Brich, File) (George Brich/AP) Gene Hackman FILE - Actor Gene Hackman arrives with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) (MARK J. TERRILL/AP) Gene Hackman FILE - Actor Gene Hackman arrives with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) (MARK J. TERRILL/AP) 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 19: Actor Gene Hackman and date attend the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 19, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 19: Actor Gene Hackman poses with his Cecil B. Demille Award backstage during the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 19, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images) (Robert Mora/Getty Images) Heist Movie Still 395570 42: Actors Gene Hackman (as Joe) and Sam Rockwell (as Jimmy) act in a scene in David Mamet's "Heist." (Photo by Takashi Seida/Heightened Productions Inc. via Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images) 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 19: (L to R) Actors Robin Williams, Gene Hackman and Michael Caine pose backstage during the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 19, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. Hackman was honored the Cecil B. Demille Award. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images) (Robert Mora/Getty Images) ESPN The Magazine - Party With Alicia Keys JACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 4: Actor Gene Hackman attends the Next House ESPN The Magazine party on February 4, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) (Evan Agostini/Getty Images) Heist Movie Still 395570 41: Actors Gene Hackman (as Joe Moore) and Rebecca Pidgeon (as Fran Moore) act in a scene in David Mamet's "Heist." (Photo by Takashi Seida/Heightened Productions Inc. via Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images)

