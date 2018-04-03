Panera Bread says it fixed website security flaw

BOSTON - Panera Bread said it has resolved a security flaw that exposed customer data, and it said far fewer people were exposed than initially reported.
The problem was reportedly discovered in August 2017.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents charged with running brothel out of home with 3 kids inside
- Report: Beaver County native suspended after ties to racist podcast surfaced resigns
- Data from SUV shows deadly wreck off cliff may have been intentional
- VIDEO: 'Affluenza Teen' released from prison
A well-respected cyber security writer said the website’s vulnerability allowed easy access to customer names, email addresses, phone numbers and the last four digits of saved credit cards numbers.
Meaning -- if you ever ordered pickup or delivery on Panera’s website, your information could have been compromised.
Initial reports claimed that 37 million customers were exposed.
But Monday night a Panera spokesperson told Fox News that the number was much smaller – around 10,000.
Panera Bread said its investigation is continuing, but there is no evidence that customer information was accessed or retrieved.
Another interesting note – Panera Bread’s information security director previously worked for Equifax, which suffered one of the worst data breaches on history.
Related video:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}