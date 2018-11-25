0 Pilot accused of exposing himself to people at Denver International Airport

DENVER - A United Airlines pilot is facing charges after police said he exposed himself to people at Denver International Airport from the window of his 10th-floor hotel room.

A complaint obtained by KMGH-TV showed Andrew Collins, 54, was accused on Sept. 20 of standing nude in his Westin Hotel room at the airport while “in full view of the public.”

“I’m completely innocent,” Collins told The Denver Post on Monday. “It’s really unfortunate that it happened at all.”

Collins’s attorney, Craig Silverman, said in a statement to the Post that his client was unaware people on the concourse could see into his hotel room window in September, when he opened the curtains while nude. From the room, “the concourse windows are tinted green and are opaque and reflective. It’s like looking at a green wall or a green mirror,” Silverman said.

He told the Post his client “had a reasonable expectation that no one could see into his window.”

Airport employees told police they saw Collins touching himself, KDVR reported, a claim Collins disputed to the Post. He told the newspaper that he was on the phone and preparing for a shower after spending more than 30 hours straight awake and at work when the incident happened.

“It was a beautiful morning and I opened the curtains to my window,” he told the Post. “I couldn’t see the terminal.”

United Airlines spokeswoman Erin Benson said in a statement to KUSA that the airline is cooperating with authorities. The company also launched an internal review of the incident. Collins has been removed from his duties as the internal investigation continues, KUSA reported.

He is expected to appear in court Dec. 5, according to KMGH-TV.

