Police: $13K worth of stolen Disneyland souvenirs found during traffic stop

A California Highway Patrol trooper stopping a driver for illegally passing a school bus made a bigger discovery when he found more than $13,000 worth of stolen souvenirs from Disneyland, the Sacramento Bee reported.
The trooper stopped the driver Friday in the Rosamond area of Kern County for passing the bus while its flashing red stop sign was extended, the newspaper reported. The trooper conducted a vehicle search in the Nissan Sentra after discovering the driver, who police did not identify, had a suspended license, KTLA reported. That was when the trooper found the merchandise, which appeared to be Disney-themed pins, the Bee reported.
Traffic stop led to discovery of $13,000 worth of stolen @Disney merchandise, drugs, and other illegal items. The suspect was initially stopped for passing a school bus displaying flashing red lights/stop sign, a violation of 22454(a) CVC. @KTLA @ABC7 @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/JE2QjxzzSc— CHP- Mojave (@chpmojave) March 9, 2019
In a statement on its Facebook page, an official with the highway patrol said, “Upon further investigation, the officer discovered the driver was in possession of over $10,000 of stolen merchandise from Disneyland, along with other illegal paraphernalia.”
The man was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail, KTLA reported.
Pins at Disneyland cost between $9.99 and $14.99, the Press-Enterprise reported. It was not clear when the pins were taken or whether they were taken all at once, troopers said. A Disney spokeswoman was investigating the alleged theft, the newspaper reported
