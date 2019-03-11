PITTSBURGH - It's been a tumultuous year for fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially when it comes to the Antonio Brown saga.
The season was preceded by great news, with Brown being named as the cover star for 'Madden NFL '19,' but ended with Brown benched during the final game of the season and leaving at halftime.
Off the field, a lawsuit was announced after he allegedly threw furniture over the balcony at his Florida condo, a speeding ticket was issued when he was pulled over for allegedly going more than 100 mph on McKnight Road and he was reportedly involved in a domestic dispute with the mother of his child.
He also was the first person voted off 'The Masked Singer' on Fox.
While fans in Pittsburgh appreciate his talent, some say the drama that comes with it isn't worth the price.
One sports bar owner even went as far as throwing away all posters and standups depicting Brown.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke is talking to people about whether they're happy to see him leave or sad to see him gone, tonight for 11 on 11.
