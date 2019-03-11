0 High school coach, wife dead in electrocution on baseball field, son injured

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. - A high school coach and his wife were killed after they were electrocuted on a high school baseball field in Liberty County, Florida, according to news outlets.

The couple’s son, who tried to help, was also injured in the accident, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

As many as 30 people were on the baseball field Sunday at Liberty High School with head coach Corey Crum and his wife Shana Crum helping install a new scoreboard after Hurricane Michael destroyed the school’s old one.

‘We had ordered a new scoreboard. It had come in and so him, along with a few of the baseball players and some parents were out working on that, and he was on some kind of lift, and he got into an electrical line,” school board member Kyle Peddie told the Democrat.

Shana Crum, a health aide for the Liberty County School District, was also killed when she tried to help. Their son, Chase Crum, attempted to come to his parents’ aid and was injured but survived.

Liberty County Sheriff Eddie Joe White called the deaths “a tragedy” and described the accident this way: "The coach, himself, was running a piece of equipment. It impacted a high power line, and the piece of equipment he was running became electrified. He was electrocuted. A white female who was there tried to render assistance. She was electrocuted. An actual member of the team came up to help. He was also electrified, but he was knocked away from the incident.”

Peddie said Corey Crum was well-loved in the community and that the couple’s children and family are “devastated.”

