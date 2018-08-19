  • Police: Sex offender took upskirt videos of stranded motorist, had child porn in car

    By: KIRO7.com

    SEATTLE - A Washington state sex offender who previously spent time in prison for possessing child pornography is suspected of taking upskirt videos of an unsuspecting motorist he was assisting, as well as voyeuristic videos of unsuspecting women giving massages, court documents show.

    Nickolas Jay Shreck, 40, is charged in King County Superior Court with first-degree voyeurism and possession of child pornography.

    Shreck was released from prison April 29, 2017, and was required to periodically check in with the Department of Corrections. During a June 6 visit in Seattle, 2.4 grams of meth was found in his vehicle’s glove box, police said. Court documents show Shreck later failed a mandatory drug test.

    During the search of Shreck’s vehicle, officers said they found multiple cameras and cellphones. A search uncovered graphic images of child pornography, including sex acts, court documents show.

    On one device, a Seattle police detective described finding tens of thousands of images and videos containing child sexual exploitation material.

    The detective also found multiple voyeuristic videos that appeared to be produced by Shreck around unsuspecting Asian females – including one where he was assisting a woman with jumper cables, police said.

    Other videos depict Shreck manipulating a camera to record women at massage parlors, police said.

     
     

