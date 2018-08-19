Man awaiting trial for bank robbery charged with operating a meth lab in Sewickley

SEWICKLEY, Pa. - A fire investigation resulted into a Sewickley man being charged with operating a meth lab.
Firefighters were called to a house on Hopkins Street Saturday night for a two-alarm fire in the basement.
Once firefighters got inside the home, they discovered suspicious materials, according to court documents.
Police officers were called to the scene determined and there was a meth lab in the basement.
Police questioned Stephen Mattie, 58, who lives at the home and who is awaiting trial for robbing the Northwest Savings Bank in May.
According to the criminal complaint, Mattie admitted to attempting to make meth. When officers asked how long he had been cooking meth, Mattie said, “I’ve been cooking since before I robbed the bank.”
The meth lab response team arrived to clean up hazardous materials.
Mattie was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and charged with operating a meth lab and risking a catastrophe, among other charges.
