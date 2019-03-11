Police: Woman drank six-pack of beer in Target dressing room

First there was Pringles wine. Now there’s dressing room beer.
Police in Lathrop, California, said a woman grabbed a six pack-from a shelf in a Target on Saturday and set herself up in a dressing room to enjoy her beverages - six Stella Artois beers, KTXL reported.
Police said Elysia Johnson stayed in the dressing room for more than an hour before she walked out of the Target with $200 worth of merchandise without paying, according to the television station.
Loss prevention officers at the store detained her.
She was eventually charged with shoplifting. She also had three other warrants out for her arrest at the time, KOVR reported.
