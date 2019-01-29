R&B singer James Ingram dead from brain cancer at 66

Grammy Award-winning R&B singer James Ingram has died from brain cancer at the age of 66, according to news reports.
Legendary music producer Quincy Jones called Ingram his “baby brother” and said “there are no words to convey how much my heart aches.”
Quincy Jones statement on James Ingram pic.twitter.com/hkGXvypvhe— Jon Caramanica (@joncaramanica) January 29, 2019
Longtime friend Debbie Allen confirmed the tragic news earlier on social media.
“I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir,” she posted.
“He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close,” she said.
I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.:heart: pic.twitter.com/TDJfpbbJWa— Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 29, 2019
Check back for updates to this developing story.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Wind chill warnings, advisories issued as temperatures drop
- LIVE UPDATES: School closings and delays
- 11 things to know about the Arctic blast moving into Pittsburgh area
- VIDEO: 7 tips to keep your pets safe during winter weather
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}