R&B singer James Ingram dead from brain cancer at 66

    Grammy Award-winning R&B singer James Ingram has died from brain cancer at the age of 66, according to news reports.

    Legendary music producer Quincy Jones called Ingram his “baby brother” and said “there are no words to convey how much my heart aches.”

    Longtime friend Debbie Allen confirmed the tragic news earlier on social media.

    “I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir,” she posted.

    “He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close,” she said.

