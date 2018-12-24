Santa prays for boy who needs kidney transplant

OLATHE, Kan. - Santa Claus does more than ask children what they want for Christmas. In special cases, he prays for them.
A Kansas woman, whose son is on a waiting list for a kidney transplant, shared her “praying Santa” experience in a Facebook post on Dec. 10, WDAF reported.
Julie Kay Ryff was at a Bass Pro Shops store in Olathe when her son Levi saw Santa Claus at the store. After taking a picture with the boy, Santa asked what he wanted for Christmas.
“I said, ‘He doesn’t talk much, but he’s on the kidney transplant list, so he would like a new kidney for Christmas,” Ryff wrote on Facebook.
The store Santa immediately put Levi back on his lap, put an arm around the boy and began to pray, Ryff wrote.
“It was the most heartfelt, sincere prayer,” Ryff wrote. “He hugged Levi and set him down. He looked me in the eye and squeezed my hand.
“I walked away crying. It never ceases to amaze me how God puts people in your path to bless and encourage you when you need it most, and usually it comes in the most unexpected places and ways. I’m thankful for this sweet man tonight.
