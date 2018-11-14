SeaWorld announces new attractions: Sesame Street Land, new water slide

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - SeaWorld announced it's creating new attractions at its theme parks, including a new water slide.
Park officials made the announcement at the Orange County Convention Center during the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions exposition.
The new waterslide, called Kare-Kare Curl, will be at the Aquatica water park.
SeaWorld officials said the addition of the ride will give Aquatica more thrill rides than any other water park in Central Florida.
Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay will be getting a tiger-themed ride called Tigris. It’s billed as the tallest launch coaster in Florida.
But the biggest thing for families in Central Florida is likely going to be Sesame Street Land, which will have a play area for young children and a handful of rides based on the "Sesame Street" characters.
SeaWorld announces new water slide, Sesame Street Land details during attraction convention https://t.co/HWlTipplHE via @WFTV— Greg Warmoth WFTV (@GWarmothWFTV) November 13, 2018
The announcements on SeaWorld’s new attractions comes as the park enjoys increased attendance and a boost in stock over the last year.
The park had struggled for four years following the “Blackfish” documentary controversy.
With the announcement it's ending animal shows, SeaWorld may be moving past the controversy and moving forward with more rides, attractions and events.
Still, park officials said they remain focused on animals, with themed attractions, education and conservation.
