PORTLAND, Maine — The chaotic Thanksgiving travel weekend headed toward a close Sunday as travelers faced possible foul weather and lingering worries about recent technology failures while they headed home after the national holiday.

Threatening weather awaited some. A low pressure system was expected to bring rainfall and thunderstorms across the eastern U.S. into Monday, with heavy rainfall possible by Monday along the West Coast and parts of the South, the National Weather Service warned. Rain, gusty winds, possible snow and scattered thunderstorms were forecast across the Midwest. East Coast travelers who got a late start on Sunday risked heading home in steady rain and snarled traffic.

The TSA expected to screen about 17.6 million passengers between Nov. 24 and Tuesday. The agency projects it will screen more than 3 million passengers at U.S. airports on Sunday, what is expected to be the busiest day of the Thanksgiving holiday period. TSA urged passengers to allow additional time for parking, check-in and security screening.

Amtrak predicted it might surpass last year's record of 1.2 million trips during the Thanksgiving holiday period and asked travelers to plan accordingly. While AAA predicted a slight dip in roadway travel, partly due to high gas prices, state transportation departments still expected heavy traffic volume, particularly later Sunday.

In Maine, the state Department of Transportation had a little fun with the heavy traffic by deploying road safety signs that had messages including “Eyes on the road, not pie” and “Mash potatoes not the gas.”

Other state departments, including the Florida Department of Transportation, played it more straight. The department sent out a social media message reminding drivers of the importance of sober driving when going to and from the state's many rivalry football games this weekend.

“When making your game day plans, a sober ride home should always be at the top of your list. Celebrate responsibly and make the right plays,” the department said via X.

Travelers were also hoping to avoid new tech and system failures like the ones that upended airlines this month, including the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years caused by a Federal Aviation Administration network malfunction. Within the past week, both United Airlines and Delta Air Lines saw their own outages, leading to hundreds of flight delays.

The flight-tracking service FlightAware reported nearly 4,300 flight delays and hundreds of cancellations in the U.S. on Saturday. Delays and cancellations remained high on Sunday.

Sunday closed out a busy and hectic travel week around the country on what is traditionally one of the busiest of the year. Air traffic hit a 16-year high on Tuesday with 52,000 flights in one day, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a social media post. The flight-tracking service FlightAware reported more than 3,700 flight delays and 60 cancellations in the U.S. on Wednesday.

The high volume of travel represented a challenge for the TSA that the agency felt it was prepared for, officials said in a statement.

“TSA is prepared to handle the increased passenger volumes expected during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period while maintaining our focus on security,” said TSA Administrator David P. Cummins.

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