A usually mobile Pittsburgh-area coffee shop has opened a stationary location.

The Roaming Bean opened inside The Mall at Robinson, opening just in time to serve Black Friday shoppers.

This is the second stationary location for a business that usually roams the region in a coffee truck.

The first brick-and-mortar location is on Smallman Street in the Strip District.

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