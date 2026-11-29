A usually mobile Pittsburgh-area coffee shop has opened a stationary location.
The Roaming Bean opened inside The Mall at Robinson, opening just in time to serve Black Friday shoppers.
This is the second stationary location for a business that usually roams the region in a coffee truck.
The first brick-and-mortar location is on Smallman Street in the Strip District.
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