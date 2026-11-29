Firefighters responded to an early Sunday morning garage fire at a home on Chessbriar Drive in Bethel Park.

The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company says all occupants and their pets safely evacuated the residence before emergency crews arrived after the 2:15 a.m. call.

Once on scene, firefighters found an active fire with smoke and flames visible coming from the garage.

Crews from multiple departments spent several hours after the fire was under control performing overhaul work and checking smoldering spots. All fire crews left by 5:30 a.m.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which is standard protocol for any structure fire within Bethel Park.

The American Red Cross will assist the homeowners and their pets.

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