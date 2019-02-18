‘The Golden Girls'-themed nostalgic cruise setting sail in 2020

“The Golden Girls” ended production over 25 years ago, with actress Betty White the only remaining star of the popular sitcom still living, but through reruns and syndication, the show has maintained a dedicated fan base, including much younger fans who never saw the original series on network television.
Travel and event company Flip Phone Events is planning a “Golden Girls”-themed cruise in 2020, leaving from Miami, the home of the girls themselves, with stops in Key West and Cozumel, Mexico.
Billed as a five-night, high-seas adventure, the cruise offers fans a chance to “Join other ‘Golden Girls’ fans for a once-in-a-lifetime gathering,” according to the website.
The cruise includes events like Caftan Sail Away Party with Cheesecake, “Golden Girls” trivia, Shady Pines Craft Corner, a “Golden Girls” costume contest and more.
Tickets for the cruise are averaging around $1,000.
“The Golden Girls,” created by Susan Harris and starring Bea Arthur, White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty, ran on network television from 1985-1992. It’s a story about the lives of three middle-aged women, plus one of their mothers, who live together in a Miami home and face numerous challenges and adventures, including dating, jobs and travel.
