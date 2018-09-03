Thief steals box containing woman's wedding dress

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida woman is distraught after a box containing her wedding dress was stolen off her front doorstep, WPLG reported.
Massiel Rodriguez said the package was stolen last week, the television station reported. She said that a man wearing a straw hat was caught on her surveillance camera Friday stealing a package that contained dog food, WPLG reported.
"It's a long-sleeve, backless, see-through, beautiful dress that he stole, and I'm going to my home country, Dominican Republic, next week," Rodriguez told the television station. "And I don't have my dress, so I don't know what I'm going to do when I'm in (the) D.R. (I'm) very overwhelmed right now."
TRENDING NOW:
- Prayer vigil being held for high school football player seriously hurt during game
- Letters on Arby's sign rearranged into offensive message
- Ohio police officer attacked by K9 partner, shoots dog
- WATCH: Parking details announced for Pitt vs. Penn State game Saturday
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Rodriguez said she was supposed to wear the dress in the Dominican Republic to take wedding pictures, WPLG reported.
Anyone with information about the thief’s identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}