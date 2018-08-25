Tim Conway suffering from dementia; daughter wants to be appointed guardian

Actor/comedian Tim Conway is battling dementia, and his daughter wants to be appointed his guardian because his wife is trying to move him to a facility with a lower quality of care, People reported.
Conway, 84, whose long career included roles on “McHale’s Navy,” “The Carol Burnett Show” and “SpongeBob SquarePants,” has won six Emmy Awards.
His daughter, Kelly Conway, 56, said she wants to be appointed her father’s conservator and be in charge of his medical treatments, People reported, citing court documents.
Kelly Conway filed the documents in Los Angeles on Friday, claiming Conway’s wife Charlene is “planning to move him out of the excellent skilled nursing facility he is currently at” to a place that will prevent access to “registered nurses at all times and his 24-hour caregiver and speech therapist (to help with swallowing),” according to court documents.
Kelly also states that Conway cannot “properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, and clothing” and is “almost entirely unresponsive,” People reported.
