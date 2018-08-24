Ohio woman killed by her dog while having a seizure

CINCINNATI, Ohio - An Ohio neighborhood is in shock after a woman was killed by her own dog.
Neighbors say her 4-year-old son ran out of the house Wednesday to get help for his mother, who was having a seizure.
When first responders arrived they found the unresponsive woman being attacked by her mixed breed dog.
Police were called in to assist, and when they tried to enter the home, the dog charged.
Officers shot and killed the dog.
The coroner's report said the woman was killed by the dog attack.
Officers said the one of the bullets shot at the dog ricocheted off the floor and struck the woman in the stomach, but the coroner said she was already dead.
The woman's 4-year-old son has been taken into child protective services. One neighbor said the woman had two dogs, but they weren't seen outside.
