Top baby names of 2018: Rose, Finn, Genevieve move up in rankings

Nameberry’s list of the top 100 baby names saw no movement in the top spots, but some new names climbing into the Top 10.
For the third year in a row, Olivia tops the ranking of most popular girls’ names. Atticus repeats as the top name for boys.
Nameberry says its list measures which names attracted the largest share of its nearly 250 million page views. “It’s a measure of parents’ interest in baby names and a predictor of which names will become more popular in the future. While the latest national list measures 2017 popularity, Nameberry’s list gives a more current sense of what parents are considering NOW,” its website reads.
Top 10 names for girls in 2018
- Olivia
- Isla
- Amara
- Cora
- Charlotte
- Aurora
- Amelia
- Ava
- Rose
- Genevieve
The top four — and seven of the Top 10 — names for girls end in the letter A. Britain’s adorable princess is likely the reason for the popularity of the name Charlotte in recent years. And while Amara was a character on the popular show “The Vampire Diaries,” the name has been in the news most recently with the rising popularity of Afro-Latina entertainer and “Love & Hip Hop Miami” star Amara La Negra and publicity for Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia.
Top 10 names for boys in 2018
- Atticus
- Milo
- Jasper
- Asher
- Jack
- Theodore
- Silas
- Wyatt
- Henry
- Finn
Although the name Louis hasn’t climbed into the Top 10, it has moved up from No. 277 in 2017 to No. 31. The rise in popularity is no doubt because of Britain’s newest royal, Prince Louis Arthur Charles, now 8 months old.
