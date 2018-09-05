Toyota has announced a recall of the popular Prius hybrid cars. The company said Wednesday that about 192,000 Priuses in the United States with the model years between 2016 and 2018 are impacted by the recall.
Over 1 million Priuses worldwide are part of the recall, Reuters reported.
Toyota officials said there’s a wire harness that is connected to the power control unit of the car. The cover could wear over time and cause a short circuit and if enough heat is generated, could increase the risk of a vehicle fire.
Toyota dealers will check the harness assembly and if a wire core is exposed, the engine wire harness assembly will be replaced. If a wire core is not exposed, a protective tape will be put on the assembly. The repairs to correct the engine wire harness will be done at no cost for customers.
Toyota will be sending out notification by mail starting later this month.
For more information on recalls, visit nhtsa.gov/recalls.
