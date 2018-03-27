  • Uber car gets stuck after wrong turn down stairs; driver blames navigation app

    SAN FRANCISCO - Oops.

    A San Francisco Uber driver's embarrassing wrong turn made headlines Monday after photos of the car stuck on a flight of stairs went viral on social media.

    According to the San Francisco Examiner and Business Insider, the driver and two passengers were in the car Monday afternoon when it tumbled down the stairs outside a Safeway on Market Street, an Uber spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.

    Business Insider reported that the driver, identified only as Fred, said he had been using Uber's navigation app, which told him to turn onto the staircase. 

