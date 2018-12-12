  • Uncle accused of slashing throat of sleeping 3-year-old niece, now facing murder charges

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. - A Kentucky man is facing murder charges after allegedly slashing the throat of his sleeping 3-year-old niece early Saturday morning, news outlets reported.

    The toddler’s father heard her screams over a baby monitor around 2:45 a.m. and was attacked by Emanuel Fluter, 33, when he tried to save his daughter, The Associated Press reported.

    Josephine Bulubenchi later died from her injuries at an Albany-area hospital.

    Fluter, a veteran, who had been living with the family in their rural Clinton County home, had been suffering from mental health issues, the child’s father and Fluter’s brother, Dariu Fluter, told WKYT-TV.

    “I want people to know that he loved his nieces and loved his nephews," Dariu Flutur said. "He loved us. He loved me and his sister.”

    The family told WKYT they forgive him for the alleged murder.

    "He has a mental condition that he suffers with since he was in the army," Dariu said. "It's tough for us to understand because of what happened."

    There were four other children in the room at the time of the attack, but none of them were injured, police said.

    Fluter is jailed on $1 million bond and is due back in court on Dec. 18.

