0 Video resurfaces of Drake kissing underage girl onstage

DENVER - A resurfaced video that shows rapper Drake kissing and touching an underage fan at a concert is drawing criticism.

Vulture reported that the video shows an unnamed female fan being brought on stage. According to video posted by TMZ, the fan says her name is Tia. The clip is reportedly from the rapper’s show at the Ogden Theatre in Denver in May 2010.

Drake holds her hand and shoulders, then says, “Told you I like you hair, right? What is it, Herbal Essences? Smells fresh.”

He then pulls her shirt aside and kisses her neck as the crowd cheers.

>> Read more trending news

“Y’all not gon get me in trouble again,” Drake says. “I get in trouble for the (expletive) I do -- how old are you?”

The fan says she’s 17. Drake was 23 at the time.

“I can’t go to jail, man,” Drake says. “Seventeen? How you look like that? You thick. Look at all this.”

“Well, I guess that brings us to a close,” the musician says before offering to sing a song for the female fans in the audience.

“Listen, 17, I had fun. I don’t know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun,” he says. “I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you.”

Drake takes the fan’s hand and kisses it, then gives her quick kisses on the cheek, forehead and lips.

“It’s OK. I’m only 23. I can do (expletive) like that,” he says.

TRENDING NOW:

It appears the video was resurfaced by a Twitter user Friday, the second night the Lifetime series “Surviving R. Kelly” aired. In light of the limited documentary series, many have questioned the behavior of other male musicians with young, mostly underage girls.

Us Weekly reported that, in the case of Drake, some mentioned the fact that “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown, 14, revealed last year that she got dating advice from the 32-year-old rapper. Brown called him “a great friend and a great role model.”

Drake has not commented on the video.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.