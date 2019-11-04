Water gushes from Philadelphia skyscraper

Kathy Matheson tells the news website Billy Penn that because One Liberty Place was built in 1987, it lacks a modern drainage system to prevent the surge of water that shot out Sunday.
Matheson says the city's newer buildings are equipped with drains to avoid such a problem.
The water poured out of the side of the building for about five minutes.
