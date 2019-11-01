  • "A piece of me is really missing": Nalani Johnson's mother speaks about daughter's death

    PITTSBURGH - "I'm waking up and it's like a piece of me is really missing." 

    The mother of Nalani Johnson shares her pain with Channel 11, speaking publicly for the first time.

    Police said Nalani was kidnapped on August 31, triggering an AMBER Alert. Three days later, her body was found in an Indiana County park.

    Homicide charges were filed in the case last week.

    On Channel 11 News at 5:45, Michele Newell sits down with Nalani's mother, who talks about what she has been going through after the entire city was helping look for her little girl.

