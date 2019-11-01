PITTSBURGH - "I'm waking up and it's like a piece of me is really missing."
The mother of Nalani Johnson shares her pain with Channel 11, speaking publicly for the first time.
Related Headlines
RELATED: Petition to rename park after Nalani Johnson signed by more than 20,000
Police said Nalani was kidnapped on August 31, triggering an AMBER Alert. Three days later, her body was found in an Indiana County park.
Homicide charges were filed in the case last week.
On Channel 11 News at 5:45, Michele Newell sits down with Nalani's mother, who talks about what she has been going through after the entire city was helping look for her little girl.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman killed in crash that shut down part of Route 51 in Pittsburgh
- Driver fired after video recorded of bus plowing through flooded roads
- Rain, winds force some communities to change 2019 Trick-or-Treat times
- VIDEO: Overturned car pulled from Pine Creek in Shaler after crash
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}