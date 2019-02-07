Wells Fargo experiencing intermittent online, mobile banking outages

Wells Fargo is experiencing intermittent outages Thursday for online and mobile app banking, according to a tweet from the company.
“We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue,” one tweet said.
We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates.— Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019
A follow-up tweet said a system issue is causing intermittent outages.
We’re experiencing a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.— Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019
