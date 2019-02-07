  • Wells Fargo experiencing intermittent online, mobile banking outages

    Wells Fargo is experiencing intermittent outages Thursday for online and mobile app banking, according to a tweet from the company.

    “We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue,” one tweet said.

    A follow-up tweet said a system issue is causing intermittent outages.

