PITTSBURGH - A Homewood man was arrested this week after allegedly firing a BB gun in a crowded area downtown.
Police said Andre Freeman, 29, was outside the Benedum Center Wednesday night around 7:15 when he fired multiple times.
A security guard for the theater was able to tackle Freeman and hold him until police could arrive.
This all happened outside a planned showing of ‘Fiddler on the Roof.’ A performance of the same show with the same cast earlier this month was halted in Baltimore after a man inside the theater began shouting Nazi slogans.
Freeman is charged with causing or risking a catastrophe, disorderly conduct, discharging a firearm or airgun, carrying a facsimile of a firearm and simple assault.
Channel 11’s Aaron Martin is working to learn more about the incident. We will have a full report with the latest details on 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
