JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Baltimore man fatally shot two people and injured nine others Sunday during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, investigators said.
David Katz, 24, then turned the gun on himself, Sheriff Mike Williams said.
Although witnesses have said he was angry about the tournament, Williams did not give a motive as to why Katz started shooting at 1:34 p.m. during the Madden Championship Series competition at the Good Luck Have Fun Game Bar, at the Jacksonville Landing, a popular riverfront destination.
RELATED:
- 3 dead, including suspect, at Jacksonville mass shooting
- Jacksonville shooting: Reaction to video game tournament deadly gunfire
- Madden video game tournament was underway when Jacksonville mass shooting happened
Williams did confirm that Katz was in town for the two-day tournament, but did not say if he was a player.
>> Read Madden video game tournament was underway when Jacksonville mass shooting happened
A witness said Katz lost an intense game, snapped, and started shooting.
The witness, who was a video game competitor, said he beat Katz Saturday when they played. When he tried to shake his hand after losing, Katz stared blankly back.
#BREAKING: GAMER TELLS ME he and other person who beat alleged shooter this weekend survived #TheLandingMassShooting without injury. Says shooter seemed to be targeting certain people but can’t think of motive. Says friends of his died today. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews https://t.co/gMN8PNVBlC— Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) August 26, 2018
GAMER says he was 1/2 people to beat alleged shooter in Madden this weekend. He says he tried shake alleged shooter’s hand yesterday after their game, alleged shooter stared blankly. Says shooter was acting ‘weird’ and wearing same clothes as yesterday. #TheLandingMassShooting— Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) August 26, 2018
Williams confirmed that federal investigators are searching Katz’ Baltimore residence.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}