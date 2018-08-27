  • Who is David Katz, alleged Jacksonville mass shooter

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Baltimore man fatally shot two people and injured nine others Sunday during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, investigators said.

    David Katz, 24, then turned the gun on himself, Sheriff Mike Williams said.

    Although witnesses have said he was angry about the tournament, Williams did not give a motive as to why Katz started shooting at 1:34 p.m. during the Madden Championship Series competition at the Good Luck Have Fun Game Bar, at the Jacksonville Landing, a popular riverfront destination.

    Williams did confirm that Katz was in town for the two-day tournament, but did not say if he was a player.

    A witness said Katz lost an intense game, snapped, and started shooting. 

    The witness, who was a video game competitor, said he beat Katz Saturday when they played. When he tried to shake his hand after losing, Katz stared blankly back. 

    Williams confirmed that federal investigators are searching Katz’ Baltimore residence.

     
     

