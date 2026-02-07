Arctic blast drops temperatures into negatives Saturday morning

PITTSBURGH — A blast of Arctic air will leave us in the deep freeze Saturday with wind chills as cold as -15 to -20 Saturday morning.

A Snow Squall Warning is in effect until 11:45 p.m.

A snow squall warning is in effect until 11:45 PM EST for I-70, US-40 near Monessen--California, PA and I-76, I-70, US-119, US-19 near Pittsburgh, PA and I-79, US-19 near Waynesburg, PA and US-22, US-119 near Blairsville, PA. pic.twitter.com/5usiE2eWBX — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 7, 2026

Save some time to scrape your windshield and shovel your driveway with several inches of fresh snow on the ground.

Winds will gust as high as 25 to 30 mph throughout the day, keeping wind chills near zero and high temperatures in the teens.

After a frigid start Sunday, we finally see notable improvements early next week with highs close to freezing Monday and pushing into the low 40s Tuesday!

Enjoy it because more cold is coming for the second half of next week, although more seasonable chill as opposed to the frigid Arctic air we’ve seen as of late.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group