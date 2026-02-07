Local business sees multiple customers with metal stuck in tires; police urge people to file reports

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Harrison Township police are continuing to investigate multiple reports of these metal fragments found in tires that passed through Route 28, Freeport Road and other areas.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Shards of metal pop tires in several local communities

The mystery continues in the Alle-Kiski Valley as to how and why hundreds of these metal fragments ended up in the tires of drivers this week.

Harrison Township police said they’ve been in contact with local manufacturing companies and scrapyards, who are cooperating with this investigation.

“It’s just crazy how they all line up,” said Rebecca Dickens of Fuzzy Simon Tire Service.

Dickens told Channel 11 that at least a few dozen customers have come in with the material lodged in their tires. One customer even had three pieces of metal in one of hers.

“Nobody has time for it. It’s just super frustrating for all of them,” Dickens said.

One customer even had three pieces of metal in one of hers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Police release update on investigation into shards of metal popping tires in Allegheny County

Harrison Township police provided information for those looking to file a police report, directing people to their website to submit required information.

You’ll select “ROAD HAZARD” and need to provide the affected vehicle license plate number and state; the date and approximate time this happened; the road where you believe the damage was sustained; and the amount of costs incurred to repair your vehicle.

Click here to submit a report to Harrison Township police.

Police are advising people to keep their repair receipts and any of the metal pieces recovered from their tires.

“People have been taking theirs as a souvenir, trying, you know, to get at least some sort of reimbursement for it,” Dickens said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group