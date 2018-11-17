  • Woman accuses University of Colorado Hospital of removing 2 healthy kidneys

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A 73-year-old Colorado grandmother is considering legal action after doctors at the University of Colorado Hospital removed both of her healthy kidneys in May, KDVR reported.

    Linda Woolley, of Englewood, said doctors told her surgery was necessary because she likely had kidney cancer, the television station reported.

    However, KDVR obtained a copy of a March 2018 biopsy that showed "no evidence of malignancy" and results "consistent with a benign process."

    “I’m not real happy,” Woolley told the television station.

    Because both kidneys were removed, Woolley requires four hours of dialysis three times a week, KDVR reported.

    "My life was totally changed,” Woolley told the television station. “Dialysis is no picnic. No matter how used to it you get, it robs you of your life.”

    Woolley now needs at least one healthy kidney, and the average waiting time for a transplant is seven years, KDVR reported. More than 95,000 people are on a waiting list, the television station reported.

    At least five people have contacted KDVR, telling reporters they were willing to offer a kidney.

    "People are wonderful. It’s wonderful to see good things happen," Woolley told the television station.

    Woolley said she is not necessarily looking for an apology from the hospital, which has not commented on the incident. 

    “(But) I feel like they owe me a kidney, that's for sure," Woolley told KDVR.

     

