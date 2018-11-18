Sheriff: Mason jars filled with enough explosives to ‘blow up the block' found in Florida home

LAKE HELEN, Fla. - An anonymous tip led officials to a Lake Helen, Florida, home, where they discovered Mason jars filled with a highly explosive powder, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening.
Lake Helen police officers and Volusia County deputies said they were called to the home at South High Street and West Pennsylvania Avenue, where they found jars containing triacetone triperoxide, a highly volatile explosive.
Sheriff Mike Chitwood said deputies discovered enough material to "blow up the block."
Deputies said the white crystal powder has been referred to as "mother of Satan" by terrorist organizations and has been used in deadly attacks.
Jared E. Coburn, 37, who lives at the home, said he was using the powder to make homemade fireworks, investigators said.
"He tried to explain to us that he was making his own version of a firework," Lake Helen police Chief Mike Walker said. "It was a shock. It was definitely a shock."
Investigators said the TATP will be detonated underground in a nearby field, because the material is too volatile to move and because that method allows for the collection of evidence after detonation.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also called to the incident, which remains under investigation.
Coburn was taken into custody on charges of manufacturing an explosive device. Deputies said he could face additional charges.
No other details were given.
