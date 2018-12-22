  • Woman arrested twice for DUI during same traffic stop

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PHOENIX - A woman was arrested twice for driving under the influence during a single traffic stop, police said. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    Ariel Christine Davalos, 27, was pulled over around 3 a.m. Sunday after Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers saw her car drifting between lanes at around 80 mph, KNXV reported

    A breath test indicated she was impaired, KNXV reported

    Davalos was handcuffed and put into a police cruiser but the door was left open. She was able to remove the handcuffs, ran toward her car where she tried to drive away. 

    Troopers removed her from the vehicle and she was re-arrested. She was charged with escape and multiple counts of driving under the influence, KNXV reported

    Investigators said this was her third arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories