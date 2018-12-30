0 Woman survives stabbing by Tinder date, man dies in police custody

COHASSET, Mass. - A man attacking his Tinder date outside a Cohasset home died as police intervened, a source told Boston 25 News.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office says it is investigating the incident, in which a man they identify as Erich Stelzer died as he was being taken into custody by police Thursday.

A source told Boston 25 News Friday the 25-year-old man had met the woman, who family identified to Boston 25 News as 24-year-old Maegan Tapley, on the Tinder dating app and stabbed her before police intervened.

Cohasset police responded to a call for a “disturbance” around 10 p.m. and found Tapley injured. She was taken to a local hospital, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office said “in the process of taking the male party into custody, the male party passed away.”

A source said a stun gun was used on the man while he was being taken into custody. The source also said Stelzer was on top of Tapley stabbing her when police arrived.

“They’re good at what they do so it’s an unfortunate situation that a person passed away," Cohasset native Joseph Siegel said.

The earlier statement said the incident is not an officer-involved shooting and a medical examiner will determine the cause of the man’s death.

Tapley, who survived, is the youngest of four siblings. Her oldest sister told Boston 25 News that Tapley worked as a veterinary assistant at an animal center in Saugus for three years.

"My sister has been through a horrific attack that would have killed her had the police not arrived," Tapley's sister said. "It’s going to be a long recovery due to extensive wounds, but she’s an amazing, strong, young woman and will get through this. Her family and friends are here for her and will be by her side throughout this recovery.”

A source close to the case said that Stelzer lived with his mother, and she told police she had been concerned about his mental health and was planning an intervention.

The DA’s office said it is actively investigating the incident and expects to release more information Friday.

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley released a statement following the incident.

"I'm extremely proud of the job my officers did. They acted heroically and absolutely saved a life," said the police chief. "While it's sad there's a loss of life, they did great work."

An autopsy will determine the cause of death. The results are expected in the next couple of days.

