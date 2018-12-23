Women try stealing from Target filled with police there for ‘Shop with Cop' event

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two women tried stealing nearly $2,000 worth of electronics from a Target filled with police who were there for a charity event.
Keiana Wilson and Dana Johnson walked through the store Wednesday loading electronics, including two Apple watches, two iPads and a Nintendo video game system, into a cart, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Johnson, 18, at one point stopped to talk with a police officer saying “how generous the cops were with their time,” the Free Press reported.
The women later walked past the registers without paying and were stopped by loss prevention officers, the Free Press reported. They asked for police assistance, who were about 20 feet away.
"It wasn't 10 minutes later that (the same officer) gets called into the loss prevention office," Bloomfield Township police Sgt. Dan Brown told the Free Press. "She was trying to distract him."
The Target was filled with about 15 officers from four neighboring departments for a “Shop with a Cop” event benefiting underprivileged children who got to pick out Christmas presents for their families. Officers spent about $5,000 on gifts for the families of 22 children.
Wilson, 40, of Burton, and Johnson, of Flint, were arrested and charged with felony retail theft, the Free Press reported. Wilson is being held on $20,000 bail. Johnson is being held on $250,000 bail.
