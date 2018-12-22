  • Police arrest truck driver accused of causing Churchill pileup

    CHURCHILL, Pa. - Police in West Virginia arrested a man accused of recklessly driving a tractor-trailer into a line of cars waiting at a Churchill red light last year.

    Paul Martin Taylor, 55, of Randolph was taken into custody without incident on Saturday afternoon, Allegheny County Police said. Deputies from the Randolph County (W.V.) Sheriff's Office and West Virginia State Police made the arrest in Elkins.

    He is currently in jail awaiting extradition to Allegheny County.

    Taylor has been charged with recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault by vehicle, causing or risking a catastrophe, reckless driving and unlawful activities in the wreck that injured 11 people.

