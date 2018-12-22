Police arrest truck driver accused of causing Churchill pileup

CHURCHILL, Pa. - Police in West Virginia arrested a man accused of recklessly driving a tractor-trailer into a line of cars waiting at a Churchill red light last year.
Paul Martin Taylor, 55, of Randolph was taken into custody without incident on Saturday afternoon, Allegheny County Police said. Deputies from the Randolph County (W.V.) Sheriff's Office and West Virginia State Police made the arrest in Elkins.
RELATED: Arrest warrant issued for tanker truck driver accused of plowing into traffic
He is currently in jail awaiting extradition to Allegheny County.
Taylor has been charged with recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault by vehicle, causing or risking a catastrophe, reckless driving and unlawful activities in the wreck that injured 11 people.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman arrested twice for DUI during same traffic stop
- Online campaign for border wall raises concerns
- 2 taken to hospital after car nearly goes off Mt. Washington
- VIDEO: Jennie-O recalls 164,000 pounds of ground turkey, USDA says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}